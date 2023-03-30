SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 30. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

An early morning train derailment has caused residents of a small town in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota to evacuate.

A $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Aberdeen.

Pope Francis’s health is improving after he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and he has resumed working while treatment continues.

Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, Army officials said Thursday.

While the Sioux Falls area is on the low end of the snow totals, there will be more than enough wind Friday night to create visibility problems.

