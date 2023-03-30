SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 30. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

An early morning train derailment has caused residents of a small town in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota to evacuate.

Homes evacuated after fiery train derailment in Minnesota

A $1 million lottery ticket was purchased in Aberdeen.

$1 million Powerball ticket bought in Aberdeen

Pope Francis’s health is improving after he was hospitalized with a respiratory infection and he has resumed working while treatment continues.

Vatican: Pope to be hospitalized for days for lung infection

Nine people were killed in a crash involving two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters conducting a nighttime training exercise in Kentucky, Army officials said Thursday.

9 soldiers dead after 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash on training mission in Kentucky

While the Sioux Falls area is on the low end of the snow totals, there will be more than enough wind Friday night to create visibility problems.

Thunder tonight southeast; Blizzard possible tomorrow

