SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, January 24. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

One man from Iowa is facing several charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

One man was arrested for stabbing another man in the hand early Tuesday morning.

Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.

California is reeling from a spate of gun violence that has claimed 19 lives since Saturday at a ballroom, two farms, and a gas station.

Once the colder air arrives, it’s expected to linger for at least a week. We’re talking afternoon highs in the single digits above and below zero. Overnight lows will easily fall to the teens and 20s below.

