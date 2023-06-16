SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 16. Here’s what you need to know in news and weather for your midday.

A tornado tore through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring dozens more and causing widespread damage as another series of fierce storms carved its way through Southern states.

Temperatures are starting the weekend on a pleasant note, but all eyes will be on the radar as we scan for some important rain chances the next 24 to 36 hours.

Pope Francis was discharged Friday from the Rome hospital where he underwent abdominal surgery to repair a hernia and remove scarring from previous operations, with his surgeon saying the pontiff was “better than before” his nine-day hospitalization.

A bid by Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds to reinstate the state’s strict ban on most abortions has failed in the state Supreme Court.

