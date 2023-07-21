SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 21. Here are our top stories in news and weather this Midday.

One of America’s most celebrated crooners has died. Tony Bennett’s publicist announced he passed away this morning at the age of 96.

Authorities say the gunman who ambushed police in Fargo, North Dakota last week had a “binary trigger” that allowed him to fire rapidly.

Federal authorities are cracking down on telemarketing operations responsible for billions of illegal calls.

South Dakota’s unemployment rate dropped even lower — according to state officials, it’s the lowest unemployment rate in U.S. history.

Next week we’ll likely see a few 100s on the “feels-like” temperature map by the middle of the week.

