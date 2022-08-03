SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.

People on social media are helping identify a thief who stole a tip jar from the employees at the B&G Milkyway on 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

Security cameras also played a key role in an arrest following a crash at another local business. Heather Taylor, co-owner of Taylor’s Pantry, shared these photos after a fiery crash early Sunday morning at her business on the corner of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Drivers on I-29 in Sioux Falls got an unusual sight Tuesday afternoon. A plane was seen on the side of the road and not in the sky. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it fell off of a trailer when a tire blew out near the 12th street exit.

Heat stress is taking it’s toll on the corn fields near Viborg.

Yesterday marked the 146th anniversary of the shooting of James Butler Hickok, better known as “Wild Bill” Hickok in Deadwood.

It’s been a busy year for Sioux Falls musician Mato Wayuhi. The young artist now lives in Los Angeles but his Lakota roots have influenced his music and work on shows like Reservation Dogs.

