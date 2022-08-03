SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, August 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Fall River County Sheriff’s Office and the Hot Springs Police Department are attempting to locate Jim Peschl, a man from Hot Springs.

Missing Hot Springs man last seen July 29, officials say

People on social media are helping identify a thief who stole a tip jar from the employees at the B&G Milkyway on 41st Street in Sioux Falls.

Moped riding thief steals tip jar and is caught on camera

Security cameras also played a key role in an arrest following a crash at another local business. Heather Taylor, co-owner of Taylor’s Pantry, shared these photos after a fiery crash early Sunday morning at her business on the corner of 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue.

Business owner recalls fiery crash

Drivers on I-29 in Sioux Falls got an unusual sight Tuesday afternoon. A plane was seen on the side of the road and not in the sky. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says it fell off of a trailer when a tire blew out near the 12th street exit.

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

Heat stress is taking it’s toll on the corn fields near Viborg.

Drought, high temps take toll on corn in parts of SE South Dakota

Yesterday marked the 146th anniversary of the shooting of James Butler Hickok, better known as “Wild Bill” Hickok in Deadwood.

Wild Bill Hickok’s revolver to be sold at auction

It’s been a busy year for Sioux Falls musician Mato Wayuhi. The young artist now lives in Los Angeles but his Lakota roots have influenced his music and work on shows like Reservation Dogs.

Sioux Falls musician finds his groove on FX show, Cannes Film Festival

