SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

The Supreme Court heard arguments today on President Joe Biden’s federal student loan forgiveness plan.

Senator John Thune spoke Tuesday on the Senate floor, criticizing President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan.

He also talked about his concerns about another proposal for an income-driven repayment system.

Legislation that would have barred state government and K-12 school districts from funding or hosting lewd or lascivious content has been set aside at the South Dakota Capitol.

Low pressure will give meteorological winter one final hurrah as we go through the rest of the day. Out west, however, we’ve seen some rain instead of snow on this last day of February.

Dozens of union workers and parents gathered at the Iowa statehouse on Monday to protest a child labor bill.

Public libraries in North Dakota are voicing their concerns about bills that would ban libraries from displaying sexually explicit books.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.