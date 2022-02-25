SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The House Select Committee on Investigation will meet again next month as they continue to weigh whether or not to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A forensic exam has concluded there was “inappropriate behavior” in how the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council was run, going back to 2019. The forensic exam did not find any fraud committed by the council.

The dangerously cold temperatures have been causing some issues in the Black Hills this week. Two elderly hunters were stranded in the snow near Deerfield Lake for four hours on Tuesday.

Doctors and nurses at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls tell us they are facing more verbal and physical aggression from patients and their families during the pandemic.

People in Miller, South Dakota, aren’t used to being in the spotlight, but people from all over the state are offering support after an explosion closed their school.

The City of Brookings is getting exposure to a new art gallery.

