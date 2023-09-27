SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 27. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A boy was arrested this week on the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe for allegedly making terroristic threats.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa is looking for homes for dozens of dogs and puppies as well as donations to help care for them after being rescued from a licensed breeder that is being described as a puppy mill in Boone County.

Though cloud cover has remained pretty stubborn at times to the east (Again), we’ve at least had a mainly dry and pleasant day on both sides of the river. Warmer temperatures, however, remained to the west. That will change as we head toward the weekend.

A Montana law banning gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors is temporarily blocked, a state judge ruled Wednesday, just four days before it was to take effect.

Leaders of the screenwriters union declared their nearly five-month-old strike over Tuesday after board members approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing Hollywood at least partly back from a historic halt in production.

