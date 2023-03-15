SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 15. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

A former Watertown child care provider admits to killing a toddler in her care.

A Lincoln County Deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash and pursuit earlier this morning.

Governor Kristi Noem announced she signed 11 more bills into law bringing the total this session to 137 with four vetoes.

With the incoming winter storm, Great Bear announced that they will be closed Thursday.

The Biden administration’s approval of a massive oil development in northern Alaska commits the U.S. to yet another decades-long crude project.

An incident in the skies over the Black Sea is escalating already strained relations between the United States and Russia.

Wind speeds will increase to 50+mph tomorrow in the southeast, so ANY amount of new snow will be blowing around. Drifting snow is also a big concern for rural areas and those with deep snow already on the ground.

