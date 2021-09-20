Teenager killed in I-90 crash; Inmates who escaped found after two days; COVID-19 vaccine incentives

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather on Monday, September 20.

A teenager died in a crash on Interstate 90 near New Underwood.

The highway patrol says preliminary information shows that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on I-90 when it went off the roadway and rolled. All three people were thrown from the vehicle.

A 15-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were hurt.

Two families in Box Elder were forced from their home following a Sunday morning fire.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Two inmates who escaped in a stolen Special Olympics vehicle on Friday have been apprehended, the Department of Corrections has confirmed.

32-year-old Thomas Wilson and 22-year-old Peyton Laird were arrested in Pennington County on Sunday.

The City of Brookings is giving away $50,000 in cash and $10,000 in SDSU scholarships as part of a COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program.

The mission: get the community vaccinated.

