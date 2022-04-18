SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, April 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

One man is facing a long list of charges, including First Degree Murder, in the deaths of three people on the Pine Ridge Reservation earlier this year.

Charges are pending against a teenage driver following a crash that sent four people to the hospital.

The body of 60-year-old Kay Flittie was found Saturday some four miles east of where she was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

A look at this week’s weather features a warm up and a chance for storms.

The Sioux Falls citywide Spring clean-up got underway over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Parks and Rec is asking for volunteers to help plant 500 trees across two dozen parks.

Artists in Sioux falls are getting the chance to design artwork for the storm drain inlets.

