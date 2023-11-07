SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, November 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 16-year-old Roosevelt High School student is dead and a 15-year-old is seriously hurt in a one-car crash early Saturday morning in Sioux Falls.

We have new details about what led up to last month’s deadly plane crash in Pierre.

Rapid City police are investigating a gunshot in the northern part of town Monday afternoon.

Investigators on the Rosebud Reservation are looking into what sparked a camper fire last week.

Firefighters from two states were called in to help battle a hay bale blaze in Northwest Iowa over the weekend.

Ahead of Veteran’s Day on Saturday, Big Paws Canine is receiving some extra help to continue training service dogs.

Most of KELOLAND is still on track for mild temperatures, but thicker clouds and areas of fog will impact temperatures across northern KELOLAND today.

