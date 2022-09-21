SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, September 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A 17-year-old remains in the hospital following the latest officer involved shooting.

A Garretson man is behind bars after being sentenced yesterday for two counts of fourth degree rape and possession of child pornography.

A Sioux Falls couple is accused of not only smoking marijuana wax in front of young children, a prosecutor says they blew the smoke into a young child’s mouth. Authorities say an older child told another parent what happened, and investigators found enough evidence in the home to arrest James Dossett and Kassandra Bronemann on Monday.

A 21-year-old Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of killing a 3-month-old puppy.

During Monday’s Sioux Falls public safety update officials highlighted the trend of repeat offenders. Mayor Paul TenHaken cited known offenders “who have been known to us in law enforcement, have been known to us the community. People that we’ve seen before, potentially on parole, potentially people that have previous arrests by our law enforcement,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

A South Dakota ethics board is keeping quiet about the action it took after finding there was evidence Gov. Kristi Noem improperly intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license.

The White House estimates more than 174,000 South Dakotans will qualify for President Biden’s student loan forgiveness program.

Voters in South Dakota will decide if marijuana will be legalized in the state. Initiated Measure 27 is on the November ballot.

One family is speaking out about farm safety after their family experienced a tragic loss. In 2017, the Boomsma family lost their son Jaxon in an tractor accident on the family farm. Since then, the family has written a book, just one of the many ways they are working to educate the public on the dangers of the farm.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.