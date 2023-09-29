SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

A Sioux Falls Jefferson High School teacher has been named the 2024 South Dakota teacher of the year.

Sioux Falls educator named teacher of the year

The opening round of the richest rodeo in South Dakota history is in the books.

The stage is set for CINCH Playoffs

South Dakota high school students interested in being legislative pages for the 2024 legislative session only have a few days left to submit their applications.

Applications open for South Dakota legislative pages

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), one of the Senate’s most prominent women, has died at the age of 90, her office announced Friday.  

Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90

Futurecast shows the showers and t-storms pushing north this morning, but redevelopment is quite possible along or near the front in northeast SD into west-central MN.

T-storm chances today; Warmer weekend likely

