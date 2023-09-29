SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a look at the top stories this Midday in KELOLAND.

A Sioux Falls Jefferson High School teacher has been named the 2024 South Dakota teacher of the year.

The opening round of the richest rodeo in South Dakota history is in the books.

South Dakota high school students interested in being legislative pages for the 2024 legislative session only have a few days left to submit their applications.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), one of the Senate’s most prominent women, has died at the age of 90, her office announced Friday.

Futurecast shows the showers and t-storms pushing north this morning, but redevelopment is quite possible along or near the front in northeast SD into west-central MN.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.