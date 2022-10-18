SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 18. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Monday’s wind caused trouble for crews fighting a fire in Tea that collapsed an entire building.

Sioux Falls police are still on the lookout for the person who stabbed a man Friday afternoon.

Right now is the time to get your flu shot, and the Coyote Clinic is making that task a little easier for you.

Chilly overnight temperatures are only the start of what’s to come in the weeks and months ahead. That’s why Keep KELOLAND Warm is collecting donations now and getting them to people in need.

A Humboldt farmer passed way in June shortly after planting his corn and soybeans. Monday friends and neighbors gathered to harvest the final 500 acres of corn.

Futurecast shows a slow warm-up Tuesday, but tonight will still be chilly, we hope temperatures are slightly warmer compared to this morning.

