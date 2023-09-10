SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, September 10. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Multiple fire crews were called out at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 9th for a large structure at the Kitchen and Bath Store warehouse in Tea. The fire was contained to one warehouse building.

Providing health care in larger cities can be easier than in rural communities. This is why Sanford Health and USD are pairing up to provide education on rural health care to medical students and residents.

If you drive to work or school in southwest Sioux Falls there’s a new road construction project you’ll want to be aware of.

A Sioux Falls man has finally returned home following an extended trip to the rain-soaked Burning Man.

