SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls SWAT team responded to a neighborhood in the central part of the city over the weekend.

SWAT team surrounds Sioux Falls apartment

A mobile home is a total loss after a weekend fire on the Rosebud Reservation.

Mobile home destroyed in weekend fire

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former U.S. Senator Jim Abourezk, who died Friday, on his 92nd birthday.

Funeral arrangements announced for former U.S. Senator James Abourezk 

Former Sioux Falls physician and lawmaker John ‘Jack’ Billion died Saturday night.

Jack Billion, 2006 Democratic Gov. candidate dead at 83

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, her family, friends and guests are the only people who can stay in a state-owned historic cabin in Custer State Park, and it’s unclear if the rustic Valhalla retreat is being used for political purposes.

Noem hides guest list at state-owned cabin

Rare Disease Day is on Tuesday and both Falls Park and the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit to show solidarity with those affected by rare diseases.

Sioux Falls 4-year-old’s story ahead of ‘Rare Disease Day’

The Community Blood Bank is behind by a week’s worth of donations after canceling donation drives due to weather.

Blood Bank: ‘We need people to just come out and save a life’

The Rapid City Regional Airport is seeing more and more passengers.

Rapid City Regional Airport breaks passenger records in January

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of eastern KELOLAND. We expect improving conditions from west to east as we progress toward midday.

Snow chances return tomorrow; Slow melting ahead

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.