The Sioux Falls SWAT team responded to a neighborhood in the central part of the city over the weekend.

A mobile home is a total loss after a weekend fire on the Rosebud Reservation.

Funeral arrangements have been announced for former U.S. Senator Jim Abourezk, who died Friday, on his 92nd birthday.

Former Sioux Falls physician and lawmaker John ‘Jack’ Billion died Saturday night.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, her family, friends and guests are the only people who can stay in a state-owned historic cabin in Custer State Park, and it’s unclear if the rustic Valhalla retreat is being used for political purposes.

Rare Disease Day is on Tuesday and both Falls Park and the Arc of Dreams in downtown Sioux Falls will be lit to show solidarity with those affected by rare diseases.

The Community Blood Bank is behind by a week’s worth of donations after canceling donation drives due to weather.

The Rapid City Regional Airport is seeing more and more passengers.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for parts of eastern KELOLAND. We expect improving conditions from west to east as we progress toward midday.

