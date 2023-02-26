SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

The Sioux Falls Police Department’s SWAT team responded to a neighborhood in central Sioux Falls overnight.

KELOLAND News was there as SWAT vehicles rolled up to the scene near 14th Street and Spring Avenue late Saturday night. Officers, with their guns drawn, surrounded an apartment in the neighborhood and called for someone to come out.

Police at the scene told KELOLAND News the heavy law enforcement presence is part of a previous investigation, but gave no further details.

We expect to learn more information during Monday morning’s police briefing, which will livestream KELOLAND.com at 10:30 a.m.

There’s new details about funeral arrangements for former U.S. Senator Jim Abourezk, who died Friday on his 92nd birthday.

According to his obituary, a private family service will take place and Abourezk will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery. A public memorial will be held in Sioux Falls in May. Instead of flowers, the family is asking that memorials be directed to the American Indian College Fund, or to the St. Jude Children’s Research Center Hospital, where Abourezk was a board member.

The 2023 Summit League Tournament is less than a week away as the regular season slate came to a close.

Here’s a look at the Summit League men’s bracket:

Here is a look at this year’s women’s bracket:

You’ll find all the updates and live blogs of the South Dakota and South Dakota State basketball teams on the Summit League webpage.

The Sioux Empire Home Show wraps up today at the Sioux Falls Convention Center & Arena. The Home Builders Association of the Sioux Empire is hosting this gathering which features some 235 vendors showing off the latest in home-related designs and trends.