SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here are the top stories for Thursday, January 26 First@4.

A large police presence closed down Cleveland Avenue for a time on Thursday. Officers were working at a home between 14th and 15th Streets. SWAT was also on the scene.

One day after having her committee assignments taken away, Republican Senator Julie Frye-Mueller now has her voting privileges removed. The motion to strip her of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate this afternoon.

For this afternoon, winds will be increasing along with the chance of snow. Western South Dakota is already receiving rain and snow today.

A bill in Iowa would remove the age limit to serve alcohol in the state. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an adult must physically serve the drink or ring up the sale in a store.

