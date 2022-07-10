SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police are investigating a shots-fired call on the west side of Sioux Falls that left an SUV with three bullet holes in the windshield, but no one’s hurt.

State Representative Erin Healy of Sioux Falls says she was picked for the meeting because of South Dakota’s trigger ban that automatically makes abortions illegal in the state after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade just over two weeks ago.

Delegates to the South Dakota Democratic Party’s convention over the weekend failed to nominate a candidate for attorney general. That means the Republican nominee, former Attorney General Marty Jackley won’t have a challenger as he seeks a return to the office.

Get ready for another hot and humid day across KELOLAND if you have any outdoor plans.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters!