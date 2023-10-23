SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A northwest Iowa man is facing charges for allegedly crashing his SUV into a Sioux Falls home over the weekend.

House gets hit by car for the second time in two years

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Spearfish Canyon last week.

Person flown to hospital after crash in Spearfish Canyon

Voters in the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School district will return to the polls later this year to vote on a new school bond.

Oldham-Ramona-Rutland goes for a second bond vote

Well it’s officially pheasant season and hunters from across the country have made their way here to South Dakota.

Generational traditions in the golden fields

The Toy Lending Library has added 35 specialty toy boxes to its collection.

Toy Lending Library teaches inclusion with new toy boxes

A few areas of rain developed last night across southeastern KELOLAND. We expect today’s forecast to stay dry for most of the region with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

Sharply colder weather later this week; Rain and snow ahead

