SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 23. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A northwest Iowa man is facing charges for allegedly crashing his SUV into a Sioux Falls home over the weekend.

One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Spearfish Canyon last week.

Voters in the Oldham-Ramona-Rutland School district will return to the polls later this year to vote on a new school bond.

Well it’s officially pheasant season and hunters from across the country have made their way here to South Dakota.

The Toy Lending Library has added 35 specialty toy boxes to its collection.

A few areas of rain developed last night across southeastern KELOLAND. We expect today’s forecast to stay dry for most of the region with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s.

