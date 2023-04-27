SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 27. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The Minnehaha County Fugitive Task Force goes out almost every day to serve felony warrants to some of the most wanted and dangerous suspected criminals in the county.

Officials are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Dakota Dunes.

The young pup goes by the name “Leo” which is an acronym for law Enforcement Officer.

Conservative pundit Tucker Carlson posted a cryptic video message to his Twitter profile late Wednesday evening — his first public comments since his ouster from Fox News this week.

Jerry Springer, the legendary talk show host and former mayor and news anchor, has died, according to a statement from his family shared with multiple outlets. He was 79.

The Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents kept an arsenal of guns, talked of “violence and murder” on a social media platform and an “assassination van,” prosecutors wrote ahead of Thursday’s hearing for 21-year-old Jack Teixeira.

Widespread heavy rain is not expected, but locally gusty winds with the thundershowers will be likely along with spots of .25-.50″ of rain. Most areas will average less than .25″.

