SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Take a look at the top stories First@4 in KELOLAND On The Go.

Jack Teixeira, an airman in the Massachusetts Air National Guard, was arrested Thursday in Massachusetts in connection with the leak of classified documents shared in a group he managed on a website popular with gamers.

The poll summary said it’s no surprise but Gov. Kristi Noem is the Republican candidate favored by South Dakota Republicans in the latest political poll from South Dakota State University (SDSU poll).

Everyone is safe following an emergency landing at the Pierre Regional Airport Wednesday evening.

Three people are entered in the May 16 school board election for the Sioux Falls School District, but only two will be campaigning for the spot.

It has been another afternoon of record warmth in southeastern KELOLAND.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.