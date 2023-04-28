SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Today is April 28, 2023. Here’s everything in news and weather that you need to know this midday.

A man accused in a 2020 murder in Sioux Falls is eligible to face the death penalty, according to a ruling from a second circuit judge.

Death penalty ruling in Sioux Falls murder case

The Sioux Falls Police are still looking for the suspect wanted in connection with two stabbing

Search for suspect in 2 stabbings in Sioux Falls Tuesday night

A Pierre Police Officer charged with DUI has pleaded not guilty.

Pierre cop pleads not guilty to DUI charge

It’s a wet morning for many areas of KELOLAND as we track scattered showers across the region. You can see the cloudy skies in Yankton as of 7am.

Cool, windy weekend ahead; Warmer trends next week

A federal judge is consider whether or not to keep Jack Teixeira behind bars pending his trial and says he will make a ruling soon.

Former President Trump’s repeated efforts to stop his former Vice President, Mike Pence, from testifying before the Special Counsel investigating him failed this week.