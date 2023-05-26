SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s May 26 — start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

People all across KELOLAND are sending support to a central South Dakota family after Wednesday’s fatal home explosion.

Donations pour in following house explosion

Three construction workers were taken to the emergency room after scaffolding collapsed in Central Sioux Falls.

Scaffolding collapse at Sanford Health construction site

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Man wanted in connection with Sunday’s drive-by shooting

Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in a water drainage tunnel in Rapid City.

Body found in Rapid City water tunnel identified as missing man

AAA estimates more than 42 million Americans will be traveling this year during the Memorial Day weekend.

Memorial Day travel plans underway

Beaches and lakes will likely be popular locations this holiday weekend. If you’re headed out on the water, make sure you’re being safe.

Water safety reminders ahead of holiday weekend

He’s considered the greatest race car driver of all time and Thursday, Mario Andretti made a pit stop in Brandon.

Mario Andretti makes a pit stop in Brandon

Expect more summer-like weather the next several days in KELOLAND. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast will certainly feel warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

Warm and summer-like weather for the Memorial Day Weekend

