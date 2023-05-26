SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! It’s May 26 — start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

People all across KELOLAND are sending support to a central South Dakota family after Wednesday’s fatal home explosion.

Three construction workers were taken to the emergency room after scaffolding collapsed in Central Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who’s considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in a water drainage tunnel in Rapid City.

AAA estimates more than 42 million Americans will be traveling this year during the Memorial Day weekend.

Beaches and lakes will likely be popular locations this holiday weekend. If you’re headed out on the water, make sure you’re being safe.

He’s considered the greatest race car driver of all time and Thursday, Mario Andretti made a pit stop in Brandon.

Expect more summer-like weather the next several days in KELOLAND. The Memorial Day Weekend forecast will certainly feel warm, with highs mainly in the 80s.

