SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, May 25. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of a deadly home explosion southeast of Fort Pierre.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man related to a drive-by shooting from last weekend.

A Texas man will spend a year and a half in prison for an ATM theft in Madison in 2021.

Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in a water drainage tunnel in Rapid City.

Iconic rock and soul singer Tina Turner has died, a spokesperson for Turner announced Wednesday.

House Republicans are pushing debt ceiling talks to the brink, displaying risky political bravado as they prepare to leave town Thursday for the holiday weekend just days before the U.S. could face an unprecedented default that could hurl the global economy into chaos.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Wednesday declared his presidential bid on Twitter — though the launch did not go off without a hitch.

