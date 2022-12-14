SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday.

Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND as the state prepares for more winter weather.

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Street crews in Rapid City are working through the storm to clear the roads. Law enforcement says to take extra precautions during this time as well.

Packages continue to land on doorsteps, even during weather like we’re seeing this week.

Over 500 people involved with Christmas at the Cathedral are preparing for the 26th annual event.

