SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It's Wednesday, December 14.

Family, friends and strangers are working to support Phil Torgerson who survived a collision with a train last Wednesday.

Supporting Torgerson family after train crash

Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND as the state prepares for more winter weather.

Messy Midweek Outlook; Dangerously Cold Next Week – Storm Center PM Update: Tuesday, December 13

The University of South Dakota men’s basketball player charged with rape made his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

Bond changed for rape suspect, judge orders passport to be turned in

Street crews in Rapid City are working through the storm to clear the roads. Law enforcement says to take extra precautions during this time as well.

It’s a snow day in Western South Dakota

Packages continue to land on doorsteps, even during weather like we’re seeing this week.

Delivering smiles no matter the weather

Over 500 people involved with Christmas at the Cathedral are preparing for the 26th annual event.

Singers prepare for ‘Christmas at the Cathedral’

