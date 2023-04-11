SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 11. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

The South Dakota School Superintendents Association is calling on the State Board of Education Standards to reject the proposed social studies standards.

Former legislative candidate Joel Koskan is headed to prison.

The DOC says 46-year-old Thomas Rabbitt failed to return to the Rapid City Minimum Center following his work release shift on April 8.

The U.S. national emergency to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

The criminal investigation into the leak of highly classified U.S. security documents is just beginning – but the military and diplomatic fallout of the leak is already being felt.

The pattern ahead will features shower and thunderstorm chances by Thursday night into Friday. The rain looks to be most organized in eastern KELOLAND. The weather to follow will be cooler this weekend as highs will stay mainly in the 40s and 50s.

