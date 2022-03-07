SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, February 7. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Officials in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a crash where an SUV went into a coffee shop in the central part of city.

Authorities say a South Dakota man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for embezzlement and theft from a tribal organization on the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

Federal officials say they plan to cut down some white spruce trees in the Black Hills to help limit damage from wildfires and allow other tree species to grow.

Federal inspectors have confirmed the presence of bird flu in a commercial mixed species flock in southeastern South Dakota.

It’s hiring season for the Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation Department.

The final eight teams in the Summit League Tournament are seeking a spot in Tuesday’s championship games as four semifinal matchups will take the court at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

