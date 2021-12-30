Subpoenas issued in Ravnsborg impeachment study; Great Bear opens today; dangerous wind chill

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, December 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A couple traveling through South Dakota on Sunday are thankful to the people who stopped to help them following a crash on I-29 near Tea.

In Pierre, The special House committee looking into whether to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has wrapped up its two-day session.

You may not be the only ones wanting to stay indoors during this cold snap. You also need to take extra precautions to keep your pets warm this winter. State law requires that you have a shelter for an outdoor pet — also make sure you are including extra food and fresh water.

Sioux Area Metro will resume service on two routes in the new year.

Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation has officially opened the city’s six outdoor ice rinks.

It’s opening day for Great Bear Ski Valley. The ski valley plans to open at noon today for skiing and snowboarding. The lodge will open at 11 a.m. for equipment rental.

