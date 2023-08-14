SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 14. Take a look at the top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go.

A traffic stop led to a large drug bust in Sturgis last week.

Firefighters in Brookings made a grim discovery at the scene of a weekend mobile home fire.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend crash on Interstate 29.

A South Dakota congregation is reaching out to help victims of the deadly wildfires raging in Hawaii.

It’s almost time again for the big yellow buses to be back on the road and School Bus Inc. is preparing for the new year.

Another sign of summer coming to an end is the closing of the pools.

The 24-hour rainfall totals have been heavy across northeastern KELOLAND, with over 2″ of rain in Aberdeen, Watertown, Sisseton, and Ortonville.

