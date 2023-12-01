SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to December! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Drivers traveling into downtown Rapid City this morning are asked to find different routes as several streets remain closed after a structural problem was found at the Block 5 project.

Concerns over structural-integrity of tower under construction in Rapid City

Renewed attention on the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks of Woonsocket has us revisiting prior developments in the investigation.

How Cyriacks investigation has unfolded since 2013

Three people arrested in Sioux Falls are facing a list of charges including having a stolen vehicle and drugs.

3 arrested after police find stolen car & drugs

The KELOLAND KDLO tower that services viewers in the Watertown, Aberdeen and Huron region has reached a height of 560-feet which will allow some viewers to watch with their antennas.

560-feet of KELOLAND tower; more height in the spring

A Brandon coffee shop is using burlap coffee sacks to create Christmas stockings.

Transforming coffee sacks into specialty stockings

“No Shave November” has come to an end. City of Sioux Falls employees took part with a lighthearted sideburn growing contest.

City of Sioux Falls sideburn-growing contest winner is…

December is starting on the chilly side across KELOLAND with morning lows in the teens and 20s for most.

Seasonable weather to start December; Mild weather returns next week

