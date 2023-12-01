SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to December! Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

Drivers traveling into downtown Rapid City this morning are asked to find different routes as several streets remain closed after a structural problem was found at the Block 5 project.

Renewed attention on the disappearance of Rachel Cyriacks of Woonsocket has us revisiting prior developments in the investigation.

Three people arrested in Sioux Falls are facing a list of charges including having a stolen vehicle and drugs.

The KELOLAND KDLO tower that services viewers in the Watertown, Aberdeen and Huron region has reached a height of 560-feet which will allow some viewers to watch with their antennas.

A Brandon coffee shop is using burlap coffee sacks to create Christmas stockings.

“No Shave November” has come to an end. City of Sioux Falls employees took part with a lighthearted sideburn growing contest.

December is starting on the chilly side across KELOLAND with morning lows in the teens and 20s for most.

