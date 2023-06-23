SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 23. Take a look at our top stories for your midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

Winds are light but they will start picking up as we head into the evening hours along with the chance of storms.

Do you know what to do in severe weather or in a tornado watch or warning?

If there is a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch, one of the most important actions is to stay informed. A watch can turn into a warning and if you are informed you can be prepared to respond.

Authorities in Harrisburg have responded to a home in the area of 271st St. & Cliff Avenue Friday afternoon.

Chemical manufacturer 3M Co. will pay at least $10.3 billion to settle lawsuits over contamination of many U.S. public drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds used in firefighting foam and a host of consumer products, the company said Thursday.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.