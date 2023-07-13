SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, July 13. Take a look at our top headlines in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO.

Abortion providers have filed a challenge in district court to the abortion ban that was passed Tuesday night during a special session.

This afternoon has had temperatures near or a couple degrees above normal. The winds are strongest in northwestern South Dakota. Most of KELOLAND has sunshine with mostly clear skies. Central and western South Dakota have had a few pop-up thundershowers this afternoon. These will become common into this evening and overnight.

Geologists in North Dakota are starting to learn more about the recent discovery of rare earth minerals in the southwestern part of the state.

