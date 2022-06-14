SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Several residents in KELOLAND are waking up without power this morning following a range of severe weather that hit South Dakota in the early morning hours.

Jason Ravnsborg will not seek the Republican nomination for South Dakota Attorney General. That decision was disclosed Friday. Ravnsborg is currently suspended as attorney general through the completion of the state Senate’s impeachment trial.

In the wake of the events in Idaho, Sioux Falls Pride says it is ramping up security for its parade and festival on Saturday. Last weekend, a group of men, including two from Sioux Falls, were arrested by police in Idaho. They are believed to be part of a white supremacist group known as the Patriot Front. Authorities believe they were planning to start a riot at a nearby pride celebration.

Patriot Front is not the only extremist organization with ties to South Dakota, as several such groups are known to have a presence in the state. These groups include the Proud Boys, Three Percenters, Oath Keepers and more, all of whom spread dangerous rhetoric tied to real world violence.

It’s been more than two weeks since someone dumped hundreds of dead carp on private property near Lake Poinsett. Hamlin County Wildlife Conservation Officer Logan Hammer says he’s looking for any information on the incident.

As inflation causes prices to rise and supply chain shortages make products harder to find, another item can be added to the list: Tampons. While the gas crisis may seem separate from the tampon shortage in South Dakota, USD professor Tom Martin said that’s not quite the case.

There will soon be a new way for students in the Sioux Falls School District to rock out. The district is partnering with Pepper Entertainment to offer a guitar class at all four high schools. The Summertime Food Trucks & Fun event is a way to bring the local community together.

This week’s heat will likely have a lot of people heading to the pool. That includes a more unique public pool in Edgemont in western South Dakota.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.