SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to Brookings.

It was an intense Wednesday afternoon in a Sioux Falls neighborhood on the east side of town. This was the scene when our photographer arrived around 2 p.m.

A Louisiana law enforcement officer is facing charges in South Dakota in connection with a sex crime. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 44-year-old Kirk Thibodeaux was arrested for hiring for sexual activity at a hotel.

Aviation students at South Dakota State University are getting new opportunities thanks to a large airline.

Brandon Valley students are raising money to benefit area Veterans during Homecoming week.

An event focused on suicide prevention kicks off at the top of the hour in western South Dakota.

