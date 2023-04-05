SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, April 5. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

Sioux Falls Police responded to a home in the central part of the city Wednesday morning for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

I-29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border is still closed Wednesday. It is anticipated I-29 will remain closed until wind speeds decrease

Authorities say a tornado that tore through southeastern Missouri has caused widespread destruction and killed and injured multiple people.

Former President Donald Trump is now a criminal defendant accused of falsifying business records.

Most of the new snow is diminishing, but we still expect pockets of light snow with strong winds through the day Wednesday. Temperatures tomorrow will be better, with 40s and 50s returning to southeastern KELOLAND.

