SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, July 25. Take a look at our top stories this midday with KELOLAND On The GO.

A search is underway in rural Lincoln County for a person believed to have been hit by a vehicle.

A Hartford chiropractor is behind bars accused of rape and sexual contact with a child.

The City of Sioux Falls says a mountain lion was spotted in the city.

Dakota State is launching a new course for the fall semester.

If you didn’t win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot last week, you still have a chance to become a big winner with the Mega Millions jackpot, which currently stands at $820 million.

The fingerprints of climate change are all over the intense heat waves gripping the globe this month, a new study finds. Researchers say the deadly hot spells in the American Southwest and Southern Europe could not have happened without the continuing buildup of warming gases in the air.

