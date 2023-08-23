SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 23. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and faces charges in connection with a homicide on Sunday in rural Grant County.

The name of the man Pierre police believe drowned at Down’s Marina on August 11th has been released.

Crews responded to a vehicle in a cornfield just north of Interstate 90 in northern Sioux Falls Wednesday morning.

It has been another hot day in KELOLAND. Northcentral and Northeastern KELOLAND have stayed cooler due to thick cloud cover. The clouds are starting to break up so the heat will set in.

These extreme temperatures aren’t stopping the Pipestone Wagon Train from making its yearly ride.

The company that owns Tip Top Tux and Dream Dress Express in Sioux City has filed a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy.

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) injured himself while playing basketball Tuesday, making it unclear if he’ll be able to attend the first GOP debate Wednesday, a spokesperson for his campaign confirmed.

The Iowa Utilities Board began a public evidentiary hearing regarding the proposed Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline on Tuesday.

