SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, May 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The missing sculpture “Miss” by artist Xu Long Hua was recovered Saturday evening after being damaged and stolen earlier in the weekend.

Golfers are still able to get their swings in at a Sioux Falls business that’s still under repair from last week’s storm.

Overnight conditions stay mainly quiet, though a cold cover will begin to move in with some showers developing as well.

Check out Sunday’s Boredom Busters.