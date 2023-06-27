SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning! It’s Tuesday, June 27. Take a look at our top stories as you start your day with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Sioux Falls City Council recently approved $50,000 for a campaign to curb car thefts. The money will go to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Sioux Falls police are searching for a suspect in a late-night burglary.

A Pierre man is facing more charges in connection to a stand-off with law enforcement earlier this year.

A group reviewing the childcare crisis in Sioux Falls and beyond has wrapped up an eight-month study and presented its findings and some potential solutions Monday night.

On July 1, 211 bills signed by Gov. Kristi Noem during the 2023 legislative session will go into effect. This year’s bills cover issues like tax reductions, gender-affirming care and prison funding. Here’s a look at eight of the most notable bills that will go into effect July 1.

The National Parks Service has denied Gov. Kristi Noem’s latest application for a permit to have fireworks at Mount Rushmore.

