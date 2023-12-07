SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 7. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Local police arrested a Sioux Falls man for stealing a shotgun yesterday afternoon.

Another very mild forecast is ahead for KELOLAND today. We are also starting the day with some gusty winds in the Black Hills region. A High Wind Warning is in effect for portions of the southern Black Hills this morning.

SDSU’s Space Trajectory team worked throughout the summer to build a one-of-a-kind space rover that could be used to harvest ice crystals on the moon.

Scheels in Sioux Falls has announced its Day of Giving winners. The sporting goods store is handing out $50 thousand dollars this holiday season to local nonprofits, as nominated by the public.

The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting was a professor who had unsuccessfully sought a job at the school, a law enforcement official with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press.

