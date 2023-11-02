SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, November 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Three students at the Rapid City Alternative Academy are facing consequences following an incident Wednesday morning.

One man was taken to the hospital after authorities say he was allegedly stabbed while forcing his way into a home.

A man on South Dakota’s Sex Offender Registry is back behind bars, facing more sex-related charges.

A Sioux Falls homeowner had a Halloween surprise he never expected.

In an effort to help parents slim down the stacks of candy in their houses, Sensational Smiles hosted a candy buyback program Wednesday.

It’s stood for decades as a bright, holiday beacon in downtown Sioux Falls.

But the big Christmas tree on Minnesota Avenue will soon be coming down.

We should see similar numbers today, while northeastern KELOLAND will stay a few degrees cooler. A few light sprinkles or showers could pass across northern KELOLAND tonight. Temperatures should still be on track for 50s tomorrow.

