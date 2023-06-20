SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 20. Take a look at our top headlines with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Reports of stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls have a common theme.

A man who served a hit-and-run sentence in a California prison until his release earlier this year remained jailed Tuesday, awaiting charges after a crash killed five young women in Minneapolis when a speeding driver blew past a state trooper, ran a red light and slammed into their car.

With the summer months are upon us and it’s not only the hot weather that we have to be careful with.

The official last day of spring did not look or feel that way…as several locations got a repeat performance of the intense heat that we saw on Monday.

Iowa lawmakers are responding Friday after the Iowa Supreme Court’s 3-3 split decision left in place a permanent injunction to a 2018 law that would ban abortions after cardiac activity can be detected.

