SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, March 9. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday.

As the 2023 South Dakota legislative session winds down, House and Senate negotiators have reached a compromise on a tax cut.

As the snow continues to fall over KELOLAND, be careful on the roads as many are slick with snow and scattered ice.

A Sioux Falls man is behind bars accused of trying to sexually entice a 15-year-old girl on the internet.

President Biden outlined a slew of tax hikes on wealthy Americans as an avenue for reducing the deficit and funding key programs like Medicare as he released on Thursday his proposed budget for fiscal year 2024.

Senator Mitch McConnell is in the hospital after suffering a fall.

We’ll see a break in much of the snow Friday morning, but new snow areas will develop in the north late Friday afternoon, with snow likely in eastern KELOLAND by Saturday morning. Remember, the wind will be stronger from the southeast during that time period.

