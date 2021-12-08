State budget address; fatal crash near Salem; cell phone saves man from bullet

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, December 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Sheldon, Iowa are investigating what sparked a fire south of town. Authorities say it was a dangerous situation with live ammunition exploding, propane tanks venting and the roof falling in.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash east of Salem. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was heading west on Highway 38 just after 7 a.m.

Two dead in crash near Salem

A Sioux Falls shooting could have had a much different outcome, if it wasn’t for a cell phone.

Shot fired at vehicle goes through door, hits cell phone

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem delivered a budget address in Pierre Tuesday afternoon.

6% in spotlight following Noem budget address

Following her address, we got reaction from state legislators.

State legislators react to Noem’s budget address

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 