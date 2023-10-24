SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, October 24. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

The Sioux Falls man who shot himself in the foot during a standoff is out of the hospital and in the Minnehaha County Jail.

An Alaska Airlines plane made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport on Sunday after a “credible threat to an authorized occupant” on board — and now the suspect, identified as an off-duty pilot, is facing 167 charges.

Michael Cohen once proclaimed he’d “take a bullet” for Donald Trump. Now, after breaking with the former president amid his own legal troubles, the fixer-turned-foe is poised to testify against his old boss Tuesday as a key witness at the civil fraud trial that threatens to upend Trump’s real estate empire and wealthy image.

Ohad Munder-Zichri’s 9th birthday is on Monday. But instead of celebrating at home with his family and friends, he is believed to be somewhere in Gaza, one of more than 200 hostages held by Hamas since the militants’ devastating Oct. 7 incursion.

