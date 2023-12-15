SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, December 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go for everything you need to know in news and weather.

A Sioux Falls woman with a lengthy criminal record is in the Minnehaha County jail, charged with kidnapping.

SDSU is set to play their FCS Semifinal matchup against Albany tonight, with the winner heading to Frisco.

If you see a lot of smoke in the air on Monday in Sioux Falls, don’t be alarmed.

The Satanic Temple Iowa said their holiday display at the Iowa State Capitol was destroyed.

We are starting this Friday with a few wet roads in parts of eastern KELOLAND.