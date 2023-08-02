SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, August 2. Take a look at our top stories in news and weather with KELOLAND On The GO First@4.

Police have provided more info on the standoff that happened Tuesday in Sioux Falls.

A Sioux Falls man is in the Minnehaha County jail accused of raping a 6-year-old girl.

A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man is accused of chasing after kids in the Whittier neighborhood.

Some areas in KELOLAND have had sunshine while others have remained cloudy all day. Temperatures are warm even in the cloudy areas. The winds have been light but the humidity has been high. A few thundershowers have popped up in central and western South Dakota. The chance for rain and thundershowers will continue into the overnight hours in western South Dakota.

A former walk-on kicker at the University of Iowa was charged Wednesday in connection with wagering on Hawkeyes sports events — one day after Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers was accused of committing the same offense at his school.

Teachers are leaving jobs in growing numbers, state reports show. The turnover in some cases is highest among teachers of color. A major culprit: stress — from pandemic-era burnout, low pay and the intrusion of politics into classrooms. But the burdens can be heavier in schools serving high-poverty communities that also have higher numbers of teachers of color.

This past May, North Dakota legislators voted to remove standardized testing requirements for admission into state universities. As of August 1, the new law has gone into effect — but even if they don’t matter as much for admission purposes, North Dakota teachers say it’s still important to do your best on these exams.

