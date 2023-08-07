SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 7. Take a look at our top stories with KELOLAND On The GO.

Four people were taken to the hospital following a weekend stabbing.

A Mitchell man is accused of stealing checks from other people’s mail to get money.

Tou Thao, the last former Minneapolis police officer convicted in state court for his role in the killing of George Floyd, was sentenced Monday to 4 years and 9 months — even as he denied wrongdoing.

Rapper Tory Lanez could get a long prison term at his expected sentencing Monday after felony convictions for shooting and wounding hip-hop star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Legal experts say the Supreme Court is unlikely to intercede in the criminal cases against former President Trump to stave off convictions on multiple felony counts, even though Trump appointed three of the six conservative justices on the court.

